in Sports

Jon Rahm makes history and conquers the US Open, his first ‘major’

06/21/2021 at 2:26 AM CEST

Jon Rahm has achieved victory in the US Open of golf, his first triumph in one of the four great tournaments of this sport together with the British Open, the Augusta Masters and the PGA. Rahm, who was sixth before the last day, has risen to the leadership thanks to a sensational comeback and becomes the first Spaniard to win this tournament.

CDMX is recognized as the first Latin American city of the future

8 best adventure games for Android (2021)