The gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo with bottles of Coke at a press conference of the Eurocup already has a sequel. Jon Rahm, brand new winner of US Open golf, he had to attend the press conference as tournament champion.

They gave him a bottle of water, he had a drink and left the bottle on the table, but they told him that he could not leave it there, that he had to hide it. Rahm he hid it underneath and said with a half smile that “I don’t want to do a ‘Ronaldo‘