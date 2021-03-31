Jon Rahm loses world number one to American Thomas

Related news

Spanish has remained fourteen days Jon rahm at the head of the world golf rankings, in which this Monday he yielded his position to the American Justin thomas, winner of the tournament FedEx St. Jude Invitational of the PGA Tour in which the Barrika player premiered world number one.

It was the third success of the season for Thomas, who leads the list with an average points of 9.00 compared to 8.88 for Rahm. The Spanish is now second in the ranking ahead of the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (8.40).

Rahm, the second Spaniard who throughout history had climbed to the top of the world rankings -after Severiano Ballesteros-, he debuted his range and lost it in the same Memphis tournament, in which he finished in 52nd place with 281 total strokes, one over par.

On July 19, Rahm won the tournament Memorial of the PGA Tour and took the lead in the world rankings, at age 25. He snatched the first place from Rory McIlroy, who had been number 1 in the world for 106 weeks, the third best mark in all history, only surpassed by the American Tiger Woods (683) and the Australian Greg norman (331).

Ballesteros had made history on April 27, 1986 when it reached number one. He held the position for five months in a row, then regained it four more times to complete 61 weeks, the sixth best mark of all time.

Thomas, among the greats

The new leader, 27-year-old Justin Thomas, is the third-youngest player in the past 60 years to reach 13 Tour victories, behind only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

The player of Goshen (Kentucky), who had already won the St.Jude Invitational tournament in 2018, and was number one in the world on May 13, 2018, is the 21st American to do so since the world competition was established in 1986.

Thomas declared himself satisfied with his return to the top in the midst of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. “It means a lotespecially with the way it felt to me to achieve it. In the past, I have struggled to come from behind. I learned about that at the Colonial tournament. I feel like I really got back to my best game since then, “he said.

Rahm, a fighter

The Spanish golfer has made history. Thanks to his number one, even if it was temporary, golf has returned to be on everyone’s lips. It has revived, after all, that feeling that since Severano Ballesteros has not been seen in the country.

Rahm has also shown total professionalism and self-improvement. The intrahistory behind its number one is noteworthy. The Basque could not attend his grandmother’s funeral, as he himself recalled.

“One of them was my grandmother, the person who helped me grow up with my parents. Died on wednesday from Travelers and this Saturday they took his remains to Madrid to rest with the rest of the family that is from there. The other person who died was my mother’s aunt. They were both in residences, “he explained excitedly as everyone celebrated his feat.

