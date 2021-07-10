Jon Rahm loses lead at Scottish Open

07/10/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

.

Belgian Thomas Detry (-14) remains in front of the Scottish Open with 14 strokes under par, matched with english Matt fitzpatrick, who rose to first place after delivering a card with 67 strokes (-3) on the third day this Saturday at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick (Scotland).

The number one in the world, the Spanish Jon Rahm made a mistake with the putter and signed his worst day so far in the championship, with a -2 that took him down from first place (-13).Rahm, outstanding in the rest of his game, he committed three bogeys, on holes 1, 3 and 16, which marred his 5 birdies. It is one stroke from the binomial that leads the classification.

Fortunately for Rahm, the Belgian also posted his worst record of the tournament with a -3 that allowed him to temporarily retain first place.

A leadership that he shares with world number 7, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who will fight this Sunday for his seventh title on the European circuit.

The Spanish Adrián Otaegui scored six birdies and an eagle, for 2 bogeys, to sign a -6 that leaves him 4 strokes from the first place (-10). His compatriot Álvaro Quriós beat the field by the minimum (-1) and with -9 he shares a position with the third in the world, the American Justin Thomas.

The also American Collin Morikawa, fourth in the world ranking, did another irregular heat in which he failed to improve the par on the field and with -5 he is still far from the noble zone.