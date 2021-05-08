Jon Rahm loses his first ‘cut’ since June last year

05/08/2021 at 4:25 PM CEST

The Basque Jon Rahm could not overcome the cut in the Wells Fargo Championship, tournament of the PGA Tour, that takes place in the course of Quail Hollow, in Carolina of the North.

Rahm, who signed 70 hits (-2) on the second day, could not get over the 76 (+4) on the first day that weighed him down on Friday, for a total of +4.

The Spanish did not lose a cut since June 14, 2020, when he failed to get into the Charles Schwabb Challenge the weekend. A bad opening day could not make up for it on Friday, despite his attempts to get into the cut that was marked at +2.

Cabrera-Bello, also outside

PFor his part, the Canarian Rafa Cabrera-Bello could not enter the weekend either, which with laps of 74 and 73 strokes, went home with +5.

Americans Patrick Rogers and Gary Woodlands along with England’s Matt Wallace ended up sharing the lead. at the end of the second round with a cumulative 136 shots (-6), one ahead of fellow local Kramer Hickok (137, -5), who was fourth.