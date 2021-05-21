Jon Rahm loses a lot of ground after a good start to the second day

Did not have his day Jon rahm on the second day of the PGA Championship in the fearsome Ocean course from Kiawah Island, in which the wind was blowing again and the Basque, although he ensured his continuity in the tournament over the weekend, lost many of his options after signing a card of 75 strokes (+3), to 147 (+3) when the court danced between this figure and +4.

Jon came out this morning at hole 10 and the truth is that Barrika’s man could not have had a better start to the day signing birdie-birdie at the beginning. But in 17, par 3, he went to the water and left with a double bogey-5 which was followed by a bogey in the also complicated 18. It must be remembered that this Ocean Course is the longest course in the history of a ‘big’.

Rahm was unable to capitalize on the par 5s, with a balance of par: a birdie, a bogey and two pairs. Jon started the day in the 31st place tied and after finishing his lap he was 65th tied, inside the cut but 8 strokes behind the surprising Mickelson.

What at first seemed like a mere accident (double bogey at 17), typical of a course like the Ocean Course and a Grand Slam like the PGA, was going to leave more of its mark. Suddenly, a lap that was under control, with Jon looking at the lead, which he came to have a blow, went wrong. And a lot.

Rahm, leaving in the morning shift, could feel that the moment and the situation had come to click on his game to regain ground, although in these types of fields and tournaments you have to manage almost blow by blow. Surely he came out thinking he could get into the ointment at the weekend, but for the second day he did not have consistency from the tee and the reality is that he will have to row a lot and against the current to stick his head between the top positions, this Saturday ‘moving day’ and Sunday in the exciting, safe, final day.

The best thing about making the cut (he had to make a two-meter putt to save par on the last hole) is that he will have the opportunity to grow in a very tight classification. One turn could change the face of the tournament. But at the moment his game seems too irregular to think of something big at the weekend.