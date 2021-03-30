Jon Rahm leads the Spanish quintet with Sergio García at the US Open

Related news

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm arrive at US Open, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday in the historic route of Winged foot, on the outskirts of New York, in second place in the world ranking and as the best positioned of the Spanish.

“I played it a week and a half ago and it seemed like a great campaign,” Jon Rahm, one of the five Spaniards in this 120th edition of the US Open, told EFE, along with the Castellón native. Sergio garcia, the gran canario Rafa Cabrera Bello, the Guipuzcoan Adrian Otaegui and the Barcelona amateur Eduard Rousaud.

“It is a very difficult course and it is very hard and very fast. I don’t know how I’m going to play it,” said Rahm, who will play nine holes in practice days on Tuesday and Wednesday before planning his strategy for his fifth Open. of the United States in one of the most complicated venues of the great ones.

In an atypical year for the professional golf calendar as a result of the pandemic, Jon Rahm has managed to win two tournaments on the American circuit (PGA Tour) and become number one in the world twice, waging a constant duel with the current leader of the world ranking, the American Dustin Johnson, which could be repeated this week.

Second big of the year

The US Open, which normally takes place in mid-June, is the second big this year after the PGA Championship celebrated in August with the victory of the American Collin morikawa, the suspension of British Open and the postponement of Augusta Masters mid November.

“If the weather continues to be good in New York during these days, the field will remain hard and complicated,” Sergio García, winner of the 2017 Masters and the only Spaniard who repeats participation in Winged foot after the tragic US Open of 2006, in which the Australian won with +5 Geoff ogilvy in a bizarre ending.

“I remember what happened with Phil and especially the difficulty of the field,” Garcia said about the debacle of the Americans Phil Mickelson and Jim furyk and the scotch Colin Montgomerie, who handed the US Open to Ogilvy on the last hole.

“The difficulty is not going to change and we must try to deal with the conditions of this week as best as possible,” added García, who plays his twenty-first US Open this week, a tournament that he has not won, but in which he has finished between the top ten five times (2002, 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2016).

Rest of the team

For his part, Rafa Cabrera Bello has failed to surpass the middle part of the classification table and aims to improve his results in his seventh participation in a United States Open. Adrián Otaegui and amateur player Eduard Rousaud debut at the US Open thanks to their respective positions in the European Circuit and the amateur world ranking, in an unusual year due to the suspension of the usual qualifying phase.

