Jon Rahm, last day with two pending accounts to settle

Jon rahm, who acknowledged at the end of the day that the third round on Saturday in Augusta had been “frustrating” because the result did not reflect what the game had been, will start this Sunday in the last with two clear objectives, rather two pending accounts to settle .

On the one hand, he will try to finally play under par in this Masters where the result is being more elusive than the game. Three consecutive rounds to the pair adds Barrika’s. If this Sunday he falls well below par, the top 10 is his and even the top 5, and who knows if he could improve his best result in Augusta (4th in 2017).

Rahm comes out to play at 12.30 pm, local time, 6.30 pm in mainland Spain. His party partner is Scottie scheffler. Who? His executioner in the quarterfinals of the recent World Cup match play in Austin. Neither tournaments nor situations are alike, but any extra motivation is always welcome before a final day at a Masters.

The stellar match, with Hideki Matsuyama Y Xander Schauffele, which they will repeat after playing together on Saturday, will leave at 8:40 p.m. The tournament is expected to be completed around 0.50am from Sunday to Monday.

As for the weather, the prediction indicates that there could be an isolated shower before two in the afternoon local time in Augusta, and that the wind will blow between 18 and 25 kilometers per hour throughout the day. There is also talk of a minimal risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.