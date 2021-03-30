Jon Rahm is co-leader of The Tour Championship with Dustin Johnson

Related news

The American Dustin Johnson and spanish Jon rahm They completed the first round of the tournament this Friday Tour Championship of the PGA Tour with -13 accumulated strokes, two more than the third classified, the also local Justin thomas (-eleven).

Johnson maintained the lead thanks to the -10 strokes with which he reached the tournament after finishing in the first place of the classification of the FedEx Cup and deliver a card of 67 (-3) with those who completed the tour in the East Lake Golf Club, from Atlanta, where the tournament is played, which distributes 45 million dollars, including 15 for the winner.

The current world number one finished the round with five birdies, three achieved in the second half of the game, and committed two bogeys in the first, consecutive holes (8 and 9).

Two tied at the top. @ JonRahmpga’s putter is hot right now. # QuickHits pic.twitter.com/FEOfWFQcH2 – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 4, 2020

Rahm, who entered the tournament with -8 strokes, was the one who delivered the best card of the two, with 65 (-5), which allowed him to tie for first place after completing the round with six birdies, including four in the second. half, and a bogey, the one he made on the third hole. Thomas gave a card of 66 (-4) that added to the -7 with which he arrived at the tournament, he placed third and -11.

The Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, who defends the title of champion, shone in a special way with a card of 64 strokes (-6), which together with the -3 with which he arrived at the tournament, allowed him to leave his record at (-9) and occupy the fourth place fourth place.

The good role of Ancer

The Mexican Abraham Ancer He also stood out after delivering a 64-stroke card (-6) and placing them with (-7) in the standings when entering the tournament with (-1) after the results achieved in the two previous FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.

The great performance of Ancer, who was perfect all the way, with four birdies in the first half and an eagle on the 18th hole, allowed him to place fifth place and get into the fight for the title.

Another long putt. @ JonRahmpga moves to 12-under. # QuickHits pic.twitter.com/bu6T4voPXw – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 4, 2020

While the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, who entered the tournament with -3 strokes, finished the first round, at the East Lake Golf Club, in Atlanta, with a record of 71 (+1), which gave him the sum of 71 (-2) that left him in the eighteenth place in the ranking.

The young Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann, who also entered the tournament, which distributes prizes for 45 million dollars, including a bonus of 15 million to the champion, finished with 72 strokes (+2), which added to the -2 with which he arrived at the tournament left him in par sharing the twenty-sixth place with two other players.

The Tour Championship tournament is one of the most important and long-awaited golf competitions of the entire season, considered as the reference tournament after the majors, despite the fact that this year it has the important absence of Tiger Woods, who failed to qualify .

