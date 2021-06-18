Jon Rahm holds up with a lot of work and a lap (70) of total resistance

Sure, very sure, that Jon rahm he went to sleep this Friday in Torrey pines dreaming, above all, of the bunkers along the Pacific, very close to San Diego, and hosting for the second time the US Open. The Basque of the rough should also have been ‘agreed’. And it is that Jon, everything must be said, with the overalls on the 18 holes, with a commendable, brutal job, and with large doses of patience and determination, managed to carry out his second round in this third Grand Slam 2021 signing a more than worked, currada and sought card of 70 hits and 139 in total. With only 5 of 14 fairways taken (31%), which is said very soon, Rahm managed to continue with his victory options intact in this ‘big’ while waiting for the 36 holes of the weekend.

A result that placed him, at the end of the morning session this Friday, provisional third at home-club, 2 strokes behind the surprising 48-year-old Briton Richard Bland (leading 67 for 137, -5), known for breaking his lengthy European Tour title drought a few weeks ago with a prestigious British Masters victory at The Belfry, England. The South African Louis Oosthuizen, co-leader after the first day with 67 strokes with Russell henley (He had not come out yet and was with -4) that he signed first thing in the morning, made 71 this Friday and placed 2nd with 138 (-4).

Returning to Rahm, you have to discover the way in which Barrika managed to get more than oil in his beloved Torrey Pines. Jon barely took fairways (we have already said that only five), he visited all the bunkers there and to be, fairways, greens …, to end up delivering a very valuable score, synonymous with survival, resistance and self-esteem in the face of adversity. Another, this Friday, he really does not count them. And it is that the putt returned to the rescue of the Basque because it is necessary to see the innumerable occasions of pair that Rahm saved, some of them crucial and in critical moments of the day. Although he also lived a moment of bitterness on the green …

The first birdie of the day did not arrive until hole 6 and after adding a bogey in the previous one. The second birdie was also scored by Rahm just after a painful bogey on the 13th hole, the first par 5 of the second half of the round. This birdie of the 14th had a very special flavor in that he got it from the bunker! And so that when Rahm returned, he did not lack anything, on the 15th hole, after an extraordinary second shot to the green that stopped the ball five feet from the flag, he threw the determined putt and the ball made a ‘tie’ whole !, that is, spit out of Rahm’s mosquito cylinder.

With the pair on the day and -2 in the total, he faced the world No. 3 and playing his sixth US Open (his best finish is a 3rd tied at Pebble Beach 2019) the final three holes. Great ‘3’ on 16, good par on 17 and on 18, par 5, of two he stayed right in the collar of high rough past the flag, and from there chip and putt up two meters that ended up inside ! 70 luxury hits, really.

Sergio garcia finished minutes before Rahm. The Spaniard, who kept the type very well in the first 9 holes (the second of the course), suffered a lot in the second nine, with a double bogey and a bogey for 74 strokes and 145 (+3) in total, in principle enough to pass the cut when at the edge of 5 in the morning in Spain this second day ends.

Other results of this morning session were the 69 strokes of Bryson DeChambeau, defending champion, for 142 (even), 67 off Bubba watson for 139 and provisional third place at home-club tied with Rahm, two behind Bland; 73 of Rory McIlroy (for 143), and 73 for Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, for 144.