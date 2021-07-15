Jon Rahm has a date with history at the British Open

Since the first Masters was played in 1934, only three players have managed to win their first two Grand Slams in a row: the American Craig wood (Masters and US Open 1941), the South African Bobby locke (British Open of 1949 and 1950) and the American Jordan sppieth (Masters and US Open of 2015).

Jon rahm will try to join this prestigious list starting this Thursday (Movistar Golf) in the British that starts in the Royal St. George’s, on Sandwich (England) with a triumph that would allow him to become the first golfer since (he is the great absentee) Tiger Woods in 2000 who wins the US Open and the British Open the same year.

The Basque, in his fifth participation in the last ‘big’ 2021, will also try to reach his fourth top 10 in the four Grand Slams this year. Jon was 5th in the Masters, tied 8th in the PGA and champion at the US Open in Torrey Pines. It would be the fifth in a row, since at the Masters in November 2020 he was also top 10.

Therefore, many challenges for Rahm, although perhaps what he is most excited about is raising the Silver Jug on whose base the name of his idol appears three times (1979, 1984, 1988): the ill-fated Seve Ballesteros.

The data and records of the British Open

“It is something that does not usually happen and it is something unique that is why golf is so different. It would be an honor to be the first Spaniard to win two ‘majors’ in a year and to be able to win an Open since the last one in Seve ”, says Rahm, recalling the three victories of Ballesteros and the ambition for another Spaniard to lift the ‘Claret Jug’ 43 years later.

“Don’t think I don’t think so. I am quite ambitious and yes that is in mind. The only good thing about having won a ‘big’ is that expectations change a bit. At least I have won one and now we are going for the next one ”, he says.

Already in Scotland last week Rahm gave hints of what can happen from today in this links of the English southeast coast, which will have an audience in the stands after the painful cancellation of 2020.

“Overall it was a good week. Not what I expected, because I was prepared to play much worse than I did, so I am happy to have started playing so well and to arrive in good shape here, ”said the Basque, a great fan of links.

“You have to make your own game and constantly learn from the field. There is more variety in golf, the ever-changing wind and weather conditions and the condition of the course, too. It’s what makes it such a wonderful week every time you come to the UK. I’ve always enjoyed it, ”adds Jon.

Rahm, practicing this Wednesday with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson at the Royal St George’s

Sandwich breaks the monopoly

It should be noted that Royal St. George’s was the first English links that the British hosted for the first time in 1894. From 1860 until that year Prestwick the first twelve consecutive editions, Saint Andrews, Musselburgh and Muirfield (he slipped into the list of three in 1891 ), all of them in Scotland, hosted the oldest ‘major’ on the golf calendar. It is an authentic par 70 campaign that experienced a spectacular three-way match in 1993 between Greg Norman, Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer, resolved with the triumph of the ‘white shark’. At Royal St. George’s they have won other golf legends such as Harry Vardon, Walter Hagen, Sir Henry Cotton, Bobby Locke and Sandy Lyle.

“I grew up in the traditional golf of Spain, so I am used to playing with trees on the course. But I think Jack Nicklaus explained it perfectly: ‘many times you hear that the field must adapt to your game and I am one of those who believe that it is the player who must adapt to the field’. So it doesn’t matter what kind of field it is. I like to think that I am a very complete player, that my game goes with me wherever I go. I suppose it is something that has to do with my mentality ”, says Rahm, who will be surrounded by four other Spaniards.

The Castellón Sergio garcia, champion of the 2017 Masters, and who debuted at the Open in 1996 at the age of 17 at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the site of two of Seve’s victories, at 41 he is playing his 24th Open this week, in which he has finished 10 times in the top ten, with two terrific performances at Carnoustie in 2007, where he lost the tiebreaker to Irishman Padraig Harrington and Hoylake in 2014, where he also finished second only to a deadly Rory McIlroy.

The Gran Canaria Rafa cabrera He has played every British Open since 2012, and his best result was a fourth place ex aequo in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

The Madrilenian Gonzalo Fernandez Castaño, a contemporary of García, disputes his seventh British Open this week after passing one of the qualifying tests in England while the Extremaduran Jorge Campillo, who plays his third The Open, completes the Spanish quintet at Sandwich.