Jon Rahm has a chance to come back and win the PGA Championship

In the absence of the last day, the American golfer Dustin Johnson tops the standings after matchday three of the Championship of the Professional Golf Association of America (PGA Championship), which takes place this week on the tour of Harding Park in San Francisco.

Johnson, with a result of -9 and aspirations to win the second major of his career, after winning the US Open in Oakmont In 2016, he accumulated three rounds under par and achieved a heroic third round of 65 strokes despite a double bogey on the ninth hole and difficult conditions in the afternoon.

They follow a hit (-8) also Americans Scottie scheffler, which debuts in the PGA Championship without having yet won a tournament of the PGA Tour, and Cameron champion, a leader in distance from the tee, who is also on the hunt for his first major.

Leaderboard thru 54 holes at PGA Championship: 1. @DJohnsonPGA -9

T2. Scottie Scheffler -8

T2. @Cameron__Champ

T4. @Collin_Morikawa -7

T4. @Paul_Casey

T4. @BKoepka

T7. @B_DeChambeau -6

T7. @tonyfinaugolf

T7. @ JustinRose99

T7. @JDayGolf

T7. @ DanielBerger59

T7. @ TommyFleetwood1 pic.twitter.com/tZK9Z4XD6K – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 9, 2020

In the tight classification table are two strokes of the leader (-7) the also Americans Collin morikawa, who aspires to be the youngest player with three victories on the professional circuit, and Brooks koepka, winner of the two previous editions of the PGA Championship and a strong candidate for the treble.

Rahm and a scrambled classification

English Paul casey (-7), who hasn’t won a big one yet, is the only exception to local dominance at the top of a leaderboard, which the wind and tough conditions at Harding Park could upset on Sunday.

Even those who are several strokes from Dustin Johnson, like the Spanish Jon rahm (-3), number two in the world, have a chance of overthrowing him on the last day. In fact, Johnson has not emerged victorious in any of the three previous occasions in which he has led a Sunday of a great. The one who runs out of options is a Tiger Woods that he does not quite feel good about his new putter, with a +2 after four bogeys that put the legend of this sport in a no man’s land.

