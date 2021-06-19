Jon Rahm, fifth within two strokes of the leaders at the US Open

The American Russell henley and English Richard Bland completed the second round of US Open, from the PGA Tour, with a cumulative 137 strokes (-5) and they are the provisional leaders having one more stroke advantage over fellow local Matthew Wolff and South African Louis Oosthuizen (138, -4).

The Basque Jon rahm (70) is fifth two strokes behind the leaders, but Rafa cabrera (76) failed on his second round after finishing third on the first day with his exceptional score of 68 and is now 30th with 144 total hits, as Phil Mickelson (69), the recent US PGA champion who rebounded from his starting 75. Sergio garcia (74) accumulates 145 and shares the 41st place.

Cabrera, far from his version of Thursday, committed five bogeys and two double bogeys, so that his four birdies were swallowed up on that gray card. However, the canary still has options to get into the fight if he reacts this Saturday.

Englishmen Justin rose (77) and Tyrrell hatton (78) and Americans Tony Finau (76) and Webb simpson (73) were some outstanding golfers who did not make the cut in this third Grand Slam of the season.

The weekend at Torrey Pines features great champions and great contenders, players who are unknown or unannounced, all of them still within reach of that USOpen trophy. Nine shots separated the first from the last.

Bland, a 48-year-old Englishman who finally won on the European Tour last month at his 478th attempt. Bland had a 67-under-4 and left Torrey Pines with his name atop the standings in just his fourth major. The first was 23 years ago.

Henley had a chance to build a two-stroke lead on Friday afternoon when he stood on a birdie putt of just over five meters at the ninth par 5. He missed and then watched his par putt of less than three feet come off. of the cup. That gave him a 70 to join Bland in the lead.

They will be in the final group on Saturday, with a lot of heavy hitters, behind them and getting a lot more attention.

Former British Open champion Oosthuizen (71) and Wolff (68), last year’s US Open runner-up at Winged Foot, were one shot away.

Another counterattack was that of two-time Masters champion, American Bubba Watson (67, -4) and Spanish Jon Rahm (70, -1), a previous winner at Torrey Pines and former world number one, now in third place in the standings, who shared fifth place (139, -3).

Along with Rahm, two other Spaniards made the cut, Rafael Cabrera who finished the tour with 76 (+5) and accumulated 144 (+2), the same mark as the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas, who had a record of 69 (- 2) and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann (69, -2).

Another Spaniard, the veteran Sergio García delivered a signed card of 74 (+2) for a cumulative of 145 (+3) and will also be in the weekend’s competition.

As will the Argentine Fabián Gómez who had a signed card of 76 (+4) and ended with an accumulated 146 (+4) the limit established for the cut, which did not exceed the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, and the Mexicans Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Alvaro Ortiz and Mario Carmona.