Jon Rahm, favorite in the British despite giving up No. 1

Jon rahm, 26, recovered the world No. 1 after premiering last month his record of Grand slam in the US Open.

The Basque gave up the throne on Monday in favor of Dustin Johnson by just 22 thousandths in the average points of the world ranking, but the general perception continues equally in favor of Rahm, considered by far as the main favorite for the title in the British, the fourth and last ‘major’ of the season that will be played from Thursday to Sunday at the Royal St. George’s GC English, home of the 149th edition of the tournament with the most pedigree in golf.

In William Hill, for example, Jon is paid (9-1) as the winner ahead of Koepka, which is already traded much less at 19-1, followed by Spieth, McIlroy, Schauffele and Thomas (21-1). Johnson, world No. 1 again, is valued (23-1) and further away are other pursuers such as Morikawa, DeChambeau and Hovland (31-1).

These figures are a consequence of the current moment of Rahm’s game, whose prodigious month of June has revalued more if possible his extraordinary 2021.

The player of Barrika was exhibited in a big way at the Memorial, where he had the victory in hand when he took a six-shot lead in the absence of the last day. However, as soon as he finished his third round, he was informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus in the morning control, so he had to withdraw from the tournament and comply with a quarantine that was also about to prevent him from participating in the US Open.

Jon Rahm has 10 top-10s in 15 tournaments in 2021 and will start from pole in the British even though he is the only ‘major’ where he has never finished in the top 10: he was 11th in 2019

Growing up in the face of adversity, Rahm prepared as best he could for that date and competed again so well that he won his first Grand Slam. Last week he prepared the British in the Scottish Open and he was in the fight for victory until the end: he finished 7th, two strokes behind the champion, Min woo lee.

He needed to be 6th or better to stay No. 1, but that doesn’t matter, his game convinces: Rahm, with 10 top-10s in 15 tournaments in 2021, will start from pole at the British even though he is the only ‘major’ where he has never finished top-10: he was 11th in 2019.

Jon Rahm, in action last week at the Scottish Open (.)

If he breaks that statistic this week, the Basque will finish in the top 10 in the four Grand Slams of 2021 because he was 5th in the Masters, 8th in the PGA Championship and 1st of the US Open.