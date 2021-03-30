Jon Rahm excites at the Augusta Masters and borders on the leadership

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm is one blow from the leaders after the suspension due to lack of light in the second round of the Augusta Masters, which is celebrated this week of November instead of April as a result of the pandemic Covid-19.

“It has been a long day. I have been at home for so long looking at results. See that so many people are birdie and it is possible to do few cheers. The difficult thing once you start playing is not trying to do too much in the first holes,” he said to EFE Jon Rahm, who scored no less than five birdies in 12 holes.

At the time of suspension, Rahm made a short birdie putt on the 13th hole that gives him a clear chance to start Saturday as the solo leader, ahead of the provisional co-leaders, the Australian. Cameron smith, the americans Dustin Johnson and Justin thomas, and the Mexican Abraham Ancer.

Jon Rahm pulls to within one stroke of the lead with a birdie on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tymvbrf4n0 – The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

“I’ve been saying it since I started my career. Lorena Ochoa is the one who motivated me to arrive and opened my eyes to realize that we can be on the PGA Tour and reach the top positions in world golf,” Ancer added excitedly. number 21 in the world ranking.

All four finished with -9 at the end of a marathon day in which they had to finish the remaining holes the day before due to the delay caused by the rain and play the second round of 18 holes.

Third day

“Tomorrow we will go out with good greens and wanting to play well,” said the Biscayan golfer number two in the world, who plans to finish the second round with the same “patience” and step by step. Tomorrow’s start is “just a birdie putt,” he added.

The third day of this unusual Masters without spectators and delayed by the rain will begin with another starting honk for the slightly more than forty players who could not finish due to lack of light the second day, in which the best 50 will be determined and tied that will go out to the field again on Saturday and Sunday.

Cabrero and Olazábal

With nine holes to go, the Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello he maintains the chances of playing his fourth weekend of a Masters with a provisional result of par, right on the cut line.

For its part, Jose Maria Olazábal, the third Spanish in Augusta, after the loss of Castellón Sergio garcia, for testing positive for the coronavirus, a second round of 8 was scored over the pair and ended with +14, very far from the cut.

“It is true that it is 30 years and it is many years. The special thing is that I am here because I have won it twice. Being here is a privilege. The place is unique and I take great memories, although lately all I do is receiving hits from the field because of me, “the winner of the green jacket in 1994 and 1999 told EFE.

After three decades and two victories, Olazábal has become a benchmark for veterans and debutants at the Masters. “In some way, the experience here is a degree and to a certain extent it fills you with satisfaction that there are young people like Jon and others who ask you for advice and try to transmit the knowledge you have acquired over the years,” said the Gipuzkoan .

