Jon Rahm debuts his first ‘major’ and No. 1 at a luxury Scottish Open

This Thursday at the Scottish Open, that is played in the The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Jon Rahm returns to competition on European soil, 641 days after his last presence (victory), in the Spanish Open 2019 and three weeks after his spectacular triumph in the Open USA.

The Covid-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and the birth of their first child have prevented their presence in the Old Continent until this week prior to the British Open, last Grand Slam 2021.

The Barrika champion therefore returns to tread on European soil proper and above as world No. 1 and recent winner of a ‘major’. Four of the top five finishers in the ranking meet this week in Scotland (Movistar Golf): in addition to Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

It is a fact that has never happened in the history of this tournament. And it is the first time that a Spanish player comes to this tournament as the leader of the world ranking. In 1987 Seve Ballesteros He played it being the No. 2 in the world. The Cantabrian did not usually play this prestigious tournament (during his best time as a player until 1990 he only played it once).

The only Spanish golfer who has won this Open is the Canarian Rafa Cabrera, in 2017. The Scottish’s record includes names of weight in world golf such as Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Lee Westwood, Colin Montgomerie or Ian Woosnam.

Rahm will play the first two days in the most outstanding match with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy (This Thursday they leave in the evening shift, on the 1st tee, starting at 1 pm local time, one more hour on the peninsula). In addition to Rahm there are seven other Spaniards at stake: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, also leaves in the afternoon shift while the last Spanish to leave will be Jorge Campillo, from the 10th tee at 1.30pm (2.30pm in our country). The other five Spaniards present at the Scottish Open will play tomorrow’s shift: Pablo Larrazábal, Adri Arnaus, Nacho Elvira, Álvaro Quirós and Adrián Otaegui.

And just over a week after the start of the British Open, there are only five places left to fill that will be distributed this Sunday, three in Scotland, and to which six Spaniards aspire (Rahm and Campillo are classified), another to the first one that has passed the cut and is not exempt in the Le Vaudreuil of the Challenge Tour, and the fifth and last to the first within the top 5 that is not exempt in the John Deere Classic of the PGA Tour.

And back to Rahm, a note. After winning a first Grand Slam, it is difficult to conquer the next tournament you play. From 2000 until now there have been a total of 48 first-time Grand Slams champions including the Basque. Well, of all of them, only three managed to win in the following tournament as well.

The club of first-timers in ‘majors’ that they won in their debut as champion of a ‘great’ in the 21st century is made up of important people: the German Martin kaymer, the australian Jason day and the United States Dustin Johnson. All of them, in addition, have been Number One of the world, like Jon.

In chronological order, Kaymer won the Dutch Open after the 2010 PGA Championship, Day the Fed Ex’s The Barclays after the 2015 PGA and Dustin Johnson won the WGC Bridgestone Invitational after winning the US Open at Oakmont in 2016.