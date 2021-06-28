Jon Rahm continues as world ranking leader

The Spanish Jon rahm, which recovered the world number one After winning the United States Open, his first “great”, this Monday he maintains the first place in the ranking ahead of a group of eight American players led by the previous number one, Dustin Johnson.

Rahm leads the list with an average of points of 9.8279, followed by Johnson (9.6104) and Justin Thomas (7.94.17). English Rory McIlroy, 10th, he is the only other non-American player ranked in the top ten.

The American Harris English, winner of the Travelers tournament on the PGA circuit in a long tiebreaker with his compatriot Kramer hickok, rose from position 19 to 12, and the Norwegian Viktor hovland, the first Norwegian to win a tournament on the European circuit, that of Munich, nevertheless remains in 14th place in the ranking.

The Norwegian achieved his third professional victory, having won two tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Mexican Abraham Arcer rises three places and enters the top-20: twenty-first Latin American on the world list, followed by Chile Joaquin Niemann, thirtieth, while Spanish Sergio garcia ranks 49th, losing one.

1. Jon Rahm (Spain) 9.8279

2. Dustin Johnson (United States) 9.6104

3. Justin Thomas (United States) 7.9417

4. Collin Morikawa (United States) 7.4345

5. Xander Schauffele (United States) 6.8312

6. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 6.6703

7. Brooks Koepka (United States) 6.3126

8. Patrick Cantlay (United States) 6.2812

9. Patrick Reed (United States) 5.9525

10. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.8882

…

49. Sergio García (Spain) 2.4016