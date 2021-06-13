Jon Rahm comes out of quarantine and will be able to travel before the start of the US Open

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm, number three in the world, came out of the quarantine to which he was subjected since last Saturday, when he tested positive for Covid-19, without having to remain isolated and therefore will be able to travel under the health and safety protocols that he has established the PGA Tour.

Being out of quarantine, Rahm He will be able to travel before the start of the US Open next week, which he will arrive as one of the favorites for the title.

The 26-year-old Spanish player reported via Twitter this Saturday that he had two negative Covid-19 tests 24 hours apart, which allowed him to end his quarantine in Ohio and prepare for the US Open of the next week.

Rahm tested positive for coronavirus on June 5, during the third round of The Memorial Tournament, in which he was the leader with six shots ahead at the end of the third round and 18 under par, a record with which he tied the best mark of all time.

Due to PGA Tour and CDC protocols, Rahm had to immediately withdraw from the tournament.

He had been part of the Tour’s close contact program all week and had passed Covid-19 tests five days in a row before testing positive.

Rahm He had to be isolated for 10 days, but because he was asymptomatic, he was able to do without the rest due to two negative tests.

Otherwise, he would have been isolated until Tuesday, two days before the start of the US Open.