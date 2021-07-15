Jon Rahm clings to the Open on a disappointing first day

07/15/2021 at 4:42 PM CEST

Jon Rahm’s start at the Open Championship, where he started as one of the great favorites, was not what he had dreamed of. It was very different Castellón Sergio García, who closed the first day, with 68 strokes (-2), among the best of the day

The one from Barrika He was not fine taking fairways nor was he successful with the putt, which did not allow him to be aggressive in his strokes nor did he convert the few birdie options he had throughout the round.

On decent playing conditions, with wind but without penalizing too much, although with a really complicated rough, Rahm had to settle for a lap of 71 strokes (+1), and start the fourth ‘Big’ of the season in back positions.

Oosthuizen, the most solid

The best moved in the English route of Royal St.George’s was his starting partner, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who closed his return with a spectacular 64 (-6), who owes him the leadership alone in the absence of completing the afternoon session ..

Rahm made his first bogey at 5 and immediately responded at par 3 with a birdie. to keep up with the field. His biggest mistake came in the nine where he ended up in the bunker and could not get it out with the second shot. He finished the hole with a painful double bogey, which he could only amend at hole 18 with a birdie, which led to those 71 strokes in a more bitter day than expected.

The morning shift had his partner Oosthuizen as the great protagonist, with controlled strokes, always finding the fairway and converting practically all his birdie options.

Good start for Sergio

Good start for Americans Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman, with -5, while a group of three players, Hughes, Fritelli and Steward Cink, closed their return with -4. World number one Dustin Johnson was at -2 at the top of the rankings.

For Sergio García it was a more than promising start. Borriol’s, thanks to a lap of 68 strokes (-2), was in the provisional Top20 with many players on the field, in the afternoon session. Good feelings for Borriol.

Regarding the rest of Spaniards, Gonzalo Fernández Castaño finished with 71 blows (+1), Jorge Campillo, with +2, while Rafa Cabrera-Bello was playing his first holes of the tournament.