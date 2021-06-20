Jon Rahm, before another Sunday to dream ‘big’

Jon rahm, 26 years old and world No. 3, is facing another Sunday to dream big. Despite a third card without flash (72), the Basque golfer shares the 6th place three strokes behind the co-leaders and will be in the group of hopefuls for victory in the US Open, in the field of Torrey pines, scene in 2017 of his first title in the American tour of the PGA, the Farmers Insurance Open.

Increasingly solid and mature in his game, Rahm thus has another opportunity to debut his record of Grand slam, although the challenge will obviously be the highest demand given the phenomenal competition around it, with Rory McIlroy and the entire American battalion on the lookout for the title: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Collin morikawa, Xander Schauffele or Brooks koepka they are also well positioned.

The Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (68), the South African Louis Oosthuizen (70) and the American Russell Henley (71) form the trio of leaders with 208 total strokes (-5), two ahead of McIlroy (67) and DeChambeau (68 ) and three in relation to Rahm and two other local players on the rise, Scottie Scheffler (70) and Matthew Wolff (73).