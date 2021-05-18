Jon Rahm and Sergio García’s assault on the PGA Championship

Efe Augusta (Kiawah Island / USA)

The Biscayan Jon rahm and the Castellón Sergio garcia are the only two Spanish golfers competing this week in the second major of the year, the American Golf Professionals Association Championship (US PGA Championship), which takes place on the course of Kiawah Island, off the coast of South Carolina.

“This field has many options and it can be a lot of fun. With this wind it is important to learn quickly how the field is being played and to stay very faithful to this strategy. Knowing how to manage the field and how to be able to play it to the best of its ability, “said Jon Rahm, world number three, of his strategy for the week.

“In this field it will depend a lot on how they put it. Playing it these days from behind and with the wind he is doing is a very hard course, with long and difficult holes, and complicated greens “, confirmed the veteran Sergio garcia, which is participating this week in its twenty-third PGA Championship.

Since 2012, the last time the PGA Championship in Kiawah with a landslide victory for the Northern Irishman Rory McIloryGarcia has only qualified for the weekend three times. This time, the Spaniard from Castellón arrives encouraged and especially motivated by the possibility of being part of the European team in the Ryder Cup, the competition between the United States and Europe that will be held in September in Wisconsin.

“The Ryder is definitely one of the goals. If not the most important, it is one of them. I would love to be on that team and I am working towards it. I’m going to try my best to try to be on that team, ”said García, who has to earn the position for what would be his tenth Ryder cup.

“I have played with Sergio in many Ryder Cup games. He has always been a great competitor in the Ryder and it is difficult to imagine her without him,” the English veteran said of Garcia. Lee Westwood, who is mathematically part of the European team at 48 years old.

Jon Rahm, who defeated Tiger Woods in his first Ryder Cup in 2018, he is also guaranteed a position as representative of Europe in September and as representative of Spain in the Tokyo Olympics in July.

“I want to play and I am going to play. I have been able to represent Spain at all levels and I have been able to win gold medals and I would love to give them an Olympic gold medal ”, said Rahm, who hopes to be in Tokyo despite the tight schedule and difficulties as a result of the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old golfer has been regaining his level of play after a break to enjoy his newborn son. “With Kepa your arms get a little more tired, but we are having a good time. When I hold him in my arms, it’s like the rest of the world doesn’t matter and that moment is unique, ”she commented on her six-week-old baby.

“I didn’t touch the stick for eight days and when you don’t touch a stick for a while what suffers is the short game. Every day I felt better and the goal was to play well this week, ”said Rahm, who aspires to be the first Spaniard to win a PGA Championship.

“The goal is to always win, but if you have to choose a week, I choose this one,” he concluded.