Jon Rahm and Sergio García, two different destinations and the same goal: to win

02/03/2021 at 19:38 CET

The new golf season has barely played the first tournaments of 2021, and the two best Spanish players in the world ranking, Jon Rahm (2nd) and Sergio García (43) from Castellón have not missed the opportunity to participate in the first major tournaments.

While whate Rahm has not yet played a single tournament on the European Tour, Sergio García will play the second consecutive in the ‘Desert Tour’, at the Saudi International.

None of them have yet managed to open their win account in 2021, but they have already shown that they are going for it., after getting among the best in their participations. Will this week be a good one to see one of them lift the title?

Sergio, in Saudi Arabia

The Castellón Sergio García disputes this week the third and last tournament of the ‘Desert Tour’ of the European Tour, with a stop in Saudi Arabia, and where it will have as its main rivals the best in the world, such as number one, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

TOBoth have left the PGA Tour to come to the Saudi tournament, with a good financial incentive for participating. Having rivals from that entity does not make it easy for Sergio, who comes from achieving a sixth place in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, and that he hopes to endorse with good play at Saudi International.

Borriol’s has not won on the European Tour since he took the KLM Open, in September 2019, which means that he was left blank in the ‘damn’ 2020, and he did succeed on the PGA Tour, with his victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

With hardly any tournaments later, he himself was a victim of the pandemic and missed the Augusta Masters, disputed in November. In his first two tournaments of the year on the PGA Tour he did not have a prominent role.

Good start from Jon Rahm

For its part, the world number two, Jon Rahm, seems to have put the direct in this beginning of 2021, and with the changes you have made to your bag, by park TaylorMade by Callaway firm.

A substantial change that has not taken him too long to adapt, according to the results, where it seems subscribed to seven. In the tournament of champions, in Hawaii, he opened the season with a seventh place and this week, in one of his favorite tournaments and where he debuted his record, the Farmers Insurance Open, he also signed another seventh place.

As of this Thursday he plays at home, in Phoenix, a place where he would love to win in front of the Arizona hobby who has adored him since his college years.