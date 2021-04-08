Jon Rahm and Sergio García start without spark at the Augusta Masters

04/08/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

The first day of Masters of Augusta was not too favorable for the two Spaniards with more options, Jon Rahm and Sergio García, who were not especially inspired by the first 18 holes of the first ‘Grande’ it’s from the season.

The Basque Jon Rahm, who showed up for Augusta’s appointment after not having touched a stick in recent days with the birth of her first child, Kepa, He was quite regular on this first day, signing two birdies, in pairs five, in holes 2 and 15, to commit another two bogeys, in eight, and in 18, thatThat did not allow him to finish under par.

Despite that torque turn, Barrika’s remained among the 15 best in a Masters where the tournament leaders have insisted on making the greens very complicated, where there is no way to stop a ball.

There is nothing lost yet

A result for the Basque that allows him to look at the second day with a certain optimism, since as he always remembers, the tournament is never won on Thursday, but you can start to lose it.

And that is precisely what happened to Sergio García, from Castellón, who arrived with renewed illusions after not being able to contest the 2020 edition after having tested positive for covid-19. The winner of the tournament in 2017, he had a rather unfortunate lap, never finding the rhythm of the game and conditioned by the greens to which he did not get the hang of it.

Borriol’s, already ‘hooked’ very early with Augusta, committing three bogeys in the first four holes, and that conditioned the rest of his lap from which he could not redo. He closed the first nine holes, with 40 strokes (+4), and in the second part of the round he could only react timidly at par 3 16, where he achieved the only birdie of his return.

First leaders with 69 shots

Sergio closed his return with a new bogey on his card that sent him to provisional position 66, with many players still on the field.

Among the first results completed at the clubhouse, American Brian Harman and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama led, both with a 69-stroke lap., followed by a group of four players, with 70 hits (-2), with Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, and the unexpected Will Zalatoris.

The course is played in very different conditions to those experienced last November, especially on the greens, where it is difficult to leave the balls close to the flag, since the speed is extremely high.

Among other favorites, also completed his return Xander Schauffele, par on the field, along with Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ and Michael Thompson.