Jon Rahm and Sergio García return at the Genesis Invitational

02/17/2021 at 4:43 PM CET

The two best placed Spaniards in the world ranking, the Basque Jon Rahm (number two) and the Castellón Sergio García (40), they dispute, as of this Thursday, the Genesis Invitational, a tournament held at the Riviera Country Club, which brings together the best players in the world.

The Californian tournament is one of the classic tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar. Created in 1926, its record includes many of the most illustrious names in the history of golf, with the notable absence of Spanish players.. Jon Rahm and Sergio García They go to California to try to write their name on the track record.

Highlight the presence of last week’s winner at Pebble Beach, Daniel Berger, as well as Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, or Dustin Johnson himself, world number one and winner in his last week of play, in Saudi Arabia.

Rest on the European Tour

All golf attention will be focused this week on the PGA Tour tournament as the European Tour rests for the second week in a row, waiting for the next World Series tournament to be played, which will host the Concession Golf Club, in Brandenton, Florida.

Good opportunity for Rahm to go in search of his first win of the season, just like Sergio García, which has alternated tournaments on the PGA Tour with the European Tour.

The Genesis Invitational, at the Riviera Country Club distributes $ 9.3 million in prizes, and without a doubt, one of the tournaments that Tiger Woods has dominated in recent years, but that he cannot attend this time, recovering from his last intervention on his back.