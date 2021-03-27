Jon Rahm and Sergio García, for their second victory

03/25/2021 at 11:32 CET

EFE

The Spanish Jon rahm and Sergio garcia They are chasing their second victory in the World Golf Match Play, which takes place at the Austin Country Club, in their confrontations against the Irishman Shane lowry and English Tyrrel hatton.

Rahm, third seeded, beat the Colombian on the first day in a difficult match Sebastian Muñoz by a hole clear and will try to achieve its second win in group 3 against Lowry, who lost to the American Ryan palmer by 2 and 4.

Sergio garcia resolved with more clarity a whole European ‘classic’ against English Lee Westwood, by 4 and 3, in a confrontation that dominated from hole 1 and that settled after playing the 15th. Now he will look for the eighth (the first of each of the sixteen groups are classified) before Hatton, which tied with the also English Matt wallace.

On the first day the French Antoine rozner surprised the american Bryson DeChambeau, fifth seed and winner of the US Open, for 2 holes, and the English Ian Poulter He beat the Northern Irishman in a convincing way, by 6 and 5 Rory McIlroy.

The American Dustin Johnson, number one in the world, beat his compatriot by two Adam Long, and the two, Justin thomas, winner last week of The Players, lost to Matt Huchar by 3 and 2.