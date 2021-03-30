Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello ran out of options at the US Open; DeChambeau, champion

Related news

The Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello and the Biscayan Jon rahm have finished in the middle of the leaderboard of the United States Golf Open, which has been played this week in Winged foot, outside of New York.

Cabrera Bello and Rahm, number two in the world ranking, were the only Spaniards in competition during the weekend after the elimination in the first two days of the Castellón Sergio garcia, the Guipuzcoan Adrian Otaegui and the young Barcelona fan Eduard Rousaud.

“The truth is that I am disappointed because I think the week deserved more. I have been up, I have been fighting. Today I knew that the most difficult holes were at the beginning and I started badly,” Cabrera Bello told EFE. place among the top of the standings until Saturday thanks to precision from the starting tee and a great performance with the putt, but six bogeys, two double bogeys and only two birdies relegated him to the provisional twenty-third place with a cumulative result of +10.

“I have tried to recover and I have continued fighting all day, but things did not finish either. It is a shame because the week could have been much better and in the end it remains in a mediocre one”, the disappointed Gran Canaria commented that, however, he has obtained his best ranking of the seven US Opens in which he has participated.

Jon Rahm (+10), who had become number one in the world thanks to two victories in the PGA Tour, came among the favorites to this second great of an unusual season. After a complicated week due to the difficult conditions at Winged Foot, the golfer from Barrika will have to wait until Augusta Masters, postponed until mid-November, to return to aspire to his first big.

Victory for DeChambeau

The American Golfer Bryson DeChambeau He has won his first major at the US Open, which was played this week on the historic Winged Foot course, just outside New York. DeChambeau, the only one who has managed to fall below par in the last day (-3) and in the accumulated result (-6), has separated himself from the forecasts and his rivals based on bombings with the driver and scientific precision in the short game.

The Californian golfer with a degree in physics has used his mathematical calculations to avoid losing ground at any time to his most immediate competitor, the 21-year-old American. Matthew wolff (even), which has finished six strokes behind the champion.

Farther still the South African Louis Oosthuizen (third with +2), and the Americans Harris English (quarter with +3) and Xander Schauffele (5th +4), who did meet the predictions of an above par result in the difficult conditions at Winged Foot.

While the veterans of previous editions of the US Open at Winged Foot, like the stars Phil Mickelson and Tiger WoodsThey tried unsuccessfully to use caution and respect the configuration of the field, DeChambeau moved through the shortcuts with strokes of more than 300 meters and ended up beating the result of the 2006 winner (+5) by no less than 11 strokes.

In an unusual year for golf due to the suspension of the British Open and the postponement of the Augusta Masters in mid-November, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the trophies of the only two greats, contested without an audience, the PGA Championship (Collin Morikawa) and the US Open have fallen into the hands of first-timers.

