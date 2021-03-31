Jon Rahm, a golfer behind the myth

If a few months ago he became the first Spaniard to win the European Order of Merit, now he is the first to get world number one after Severiano Ballesteros. More than ever, we can now proclaim that Jon rahm he is a genius who accurately traces the steps of myth.

Because Seve changed golf forever and was an inspiration to many. For the Europeans, who could not with the Americans, and for the Spanish, who dragged the secular complex of not being able to with almost anyone. The scarce – although excellent – production of the homeland quarry became prolific. The children already wanted to be like the Cantabrian. Some –Olazabal, Sergio garcia– They approached, although, only Rahm looks like a drop of water to another.

Perhaps because the teenager Jon already wanted to be number one in the world. So much so that he had no qualms about saying it. Wanting is not power, but wanting is the first step to power. Not all athletes arrive, and some, very worthy, remain half of what they wanted. Very few, however, succeed: these are the geniuses, those who are touched with the magic wand of destiny.

Jon Rahm, with the title of The Memorial Tournament Reuters

And the wand touches the body, and especially the head. The Biscayan has the same steady hand and steely determination as Severiano Ballesteros. He is a magician of the short shots that bring him closer to the green, what is necessary for his safety with the putt to finish the task. Such for which, the disciple rides with the confidence that mastery gives or vice versa, that the feedback between the two is as true as it is effective.

With the normality that geniuses abuse, it happened again on the route that raised him to the top. After failing on holes 14 and 15 of the Memorial Tournament, our Biscayan holed the ball with a stroke that is already in the annals of golf. What followed was the perfect setting to round off his feat. The founder and designer of the field, the greatest of the greats, Jack Nicklaus, handed him a trophy that had the invisible number one inscribed that everyone already saw.

With a humility that is his best business card, Jon declared his admiration for the teacher who is no longer here and his fortune for entering the history of Spain alongside Severiano Ballesteros. A few days ago the Spanish chef with the most Michelin stars, Martin Berasategui, declared in THE SPANISH that its ultimate purpose is be an ambassador of your country and of his trade. Jon Rahm is another of his breed: an ambassador who honors his profession and who honors us with his game and his attitude.