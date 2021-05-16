Jon Rahm (68) still alive at AT&T Byron Nelson

Jon rahm still alive in the AT&T Byron Nelson by delivering a 68-shot third card with five birdies and a single bogey at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney (Texas, USA).

The 26-year-old Basque player, world No. 3, has a total of 205 strokes (-11) and is four strokes behind the current club leaders, the Americans. Scott stallings Y Harris English, which have shone with laps of 63 strokes.

Stallings made 10 birdies and one bogey and English had nine birdies without making a miss on par 72 at TPC Craig Ranch. The two add 201 hits (-15). His compatriot Sam Burns is at the top of the table with -18 with eight holes remaining on his third round.

There are still many players to finish their third round, including the canary Rafa Cabrera, who shares the provisional leadership among players at the clubhouse alongside Stallings and English.

The Canarian golfer signed a third card of 66 strokes thanks to seven birdies and one bogey.