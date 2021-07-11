Jon Rahm (68) finishes 7th in Scotland before the British

After winning his first Grand slam in the US Open, Jon rahm (68) finished 7th in Scotland before facing next week the British, the fourth and last ‘major’ of the season to be played in the English field of Royal St. George’s GC.

The 26-year-old Basque, world No. 1, finished two strokes behind the leaders, the English Matt fitzpatrick (67), the Belgian Thomas detry (67) and the Australian Min woo lee (64), 22, the final champion thanks to a birdie on the first hole of the playoff.

Min Woo Lee is the brother of Minjee lee, one of the stars of women’s golf at 25 years old, current world No. 14 and already winner of tournaments both on the American and European circuits.

The Scottish Open experienced a final day marked by rain and crowding at the top of the table, which increased uncertainty about its outcome, even more so when the threat of a storm forced the game to be suspended for an hour and a half.

Up to 27 golfers started the final round only five strokes apart, including Jon Rahm, one stroke behind Detry and Fitzpatrick at the end of the third round.

Barrika’s player bogey on the first hole, but it was soon intoned on the Renaissance Club from North Berwick and four birdies on the 5, 7, 9 and 10 kept him in contention for the win. There was a time when up to five golfers shared the lead (Lee, Fitzpatrick, Detry, Ryan palmer and Ian Poulter) with Rahm stalking a step behind.

However, like previous days, the Basque lacked some inspiration on the greens and did not quite enter that group of candidates with force. His last chance to aspire to the title died at par 5 of the 16, a favorable place to achieve the birdie: his putt made half a tie to the hole and Jon’s anger was revealing that there they had finalized his options.

Rahm needed to finish in the top six to maintain the world throne this Monday, but his final 7th place will place him second and allow the American Dustin Johnson play the British as No. 1.

Lee, 22 years old and world No. 240, excelled in his last round with a card of 64 with seven birdies without failure, six in a row from the third to the eighth holes, which allowed him to finish with 266 strokes (-18) and play the playoff against Fitzpatrick (23rd) and Detry (100th).

On the first hole he settled the matter to be crowned the new Scottish Open champion, a prestigious victory as it was one of the tournaments of the Rolex Series of the European circuit.

Min Woo Lee, Scottish Open champion (Ap)

Final classification (par 71):

266 Min Woo Lee (Australia) 68-69-65-64

Thomas Detry (Belgium) 66-65-68-67

Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 66-66-67-67

267 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 69-68-64-66

Ryan Palmer (USA) 66-70-67-64

Ian Poulter (England) 66-68-70-63

268 Jon Rahm (SPAIN) 66-65-69-68

269 ​​Justin Thomas (USA) 65-69-70-65

Johannes Veerman (USA) 70-67-67-65

270 Xander Schauffele (USA) 67-70-66-67

Jack Senior (England) 64-67-73-66

271 Scottie Scheffler (USA) 72-63-67-69

…

273 Álvaro Quirós (SPAIN / 18th) 66-68-70-69

Tyrrell Hatton (England) 69-67-72-65

274 Adrián Otaegui (ESP / 26º) 68-70-65-71

275 Lee Westwood (England / 35th) 65-67-71-72

281 Collin Morikawa (USA / 71st) 70-67-71-73

284 Adri Arnaus (SPAIN / 75º) 68-69-72-75