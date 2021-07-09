Jon Rahm (66) starts plugged in at the Scottish Open

Good start of Scottish Open for Jon Rahm (66), but also for other Spanish golfers, in the The Renaissance Club, on North Berwick, an event prior to British Open next week in Sandwich (England) and who leads with 64 strokes (-7) the British Jack Senior.

Rahm, in his first participation in this Rolex Series, signed a solid lap of five under par to place himself in the top 5 of the table, tied among others with the Cadiz Alvaro Quiros, author of a 66 in the morning shift.

The Basque, who has four victories in the Rolex Series in ten tournaments played, with 9 top 10, 8 top 5 and 5 top 3 baggage in these millionaire European Tour tournaments, made seven birdies and two bogeys, gave the feeling that He played with the handbrake somewhat on, but ended up happy with one more stroke than the number 3 in the world. Justin thomas, author of a 65 with five birdies and an eagle, Rory McIIroy fought to finish with 70 (-1).

Jon looked very confident, very confident after his victory at the US Open, and with the guitar quite in tune despite the two greens to three putts.

With 68 strokes, in the top 25, the Catalan finished Adri arnaus and the basque Adrian Otaegui. Nacho elvira Y Sebas Gª Rodríguez signed par 71 while Jorge Campillo Y Pablo Larrazabal they will have almost impossible to pass the cut.

“I have chosen to play Scotland instead of Ireland because it is a links and it seems to me the best way to prepare for the Royal St. George’s Open. In Ireland I feel great, it’s like home, I have tremendous support, but this time it seemed better to come to Scotland. It is a different link from St. George’s, but links at the end of the day ”, explained the Spaniard.

He commented the day before regarding his preparation for the British Open that victory at the US Open can only benefit him. “I definitely feel much better prepared and more experienced, especially from a mental point of view, to face a Grand Slam and a challenge of the caliber of the Open Championship. Then we will have to see what happens with the wind, because they already know that there is always a differential factor ”, he added.

Finally, Jon also spoke in the press room about the British restrictions: they barely allow work and family equipment to be brought to Royal St. George’s. “It is true that they are important and it is hard not to be there with the whole family or the work team, but it is a government thing and you have to accept it. It is what it is. Furthermore, it is done for the good of all. Nothing happens. It is time to adapt. As for life in the tournament, it won’t change much for me, “concluded Barrika, world No. 1, leader of the Race to Dubai and already deeply involved in this Scottish Open that, remember, only one Spaniard has won. : Rafa Cabrera in 2017.