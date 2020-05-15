Just yesterday we saw how analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gave us the warning: we will not see Apple’s augmented reality glasses until 2022. But Jon Prosser has broken in today to launch the glove, claiming on Twitter that those glasses will see the light in 2021. It even tells us the range of months to launch: from March to June of that year.

And Jon doesn’t stop there: the youtuber has said he has even seen the glasses. He defines them as “devilishly neat” and promises to show them to us soon. All a declaration of intent that brings us a duel: one of the two experts is wrong and sooner or later we will know who.

Jon Prosser, an open data tap and a problem for Apple

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one … but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

Having said this and knowing that the leak history has been impeccable for the past few months, it is possible that Jon has a very valuable internal source at Apple. Maybe you have got the schematics of some prototype, with which they could be rendered as it has already been the case of the iPhone 12.

What is clear to me at the moment is that Apple has a problem with Prosser. This may be due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic and the confinement make it difficult to guarantee the secrecy of Apple’s internal agenda, but in any case we are talking about very specific and complete leaks. I have no doubt that Cupertino managers must be doing surprise audits of all employees with sensitive information. Mark Gurman must be somewhat envious, don’t you think?

Image | elwillo

Share



Filter Duel: Jon Prosser contradicts Kuo and says Apple glasses will arrive in 2021