Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and he plans to face Brian Cage at Fyter Fest in a few weeks. Moxley made its AEW debut last year in the company’s first PPV, Double Or Nothing. Since his promotion debut, Jon Moxley has faced off against the company’s best fighters.

Jon Moxley’s status for AEW Fyter Fest

In this week’s most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an AEW doctor reportedly took a look at Jon Moxley after his wife Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The doctor has advised the AEW World Champion to isolate himself up to PPV. The doctor also added that if Jon Moxley does not test positive for the virus or show no symptoms until the day the event will be recorded, he will be able to participate without problems.

Jon Moxley was asked to isolate himself in a hotel, away from his wife. But he didn’t think it was the right thing to do, since he didn’t want to leave his wife alone when she was sick. Moxley and Yong are reportedly isolating themselves in different parts of the house.

The former WWE Superstar has run multiple COVID-19 tests this week, and none of them have tested positive. However, AEW has other plans if Jon Moxley tests positive for the Coronavirus. The promotion has decided that it will record the fight in an empty Arena at a later date and add it to the Fyter Fest on the day of its broadcast.

AEW Fyter Fest

This year the second edition of the AEW Fyter Fest is celebrated. The event will be the first AEW PPV to air in two different weeks. The main AEW championships will be played in the event. Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on the second night of the event. Brian Cage earned the opportunity to compete for the Title when he won the Ladder Match Casino in AEW Double Or Nothing by beating eight other wrestlers. The event even marked Brian Cage’s debut on AEW.

