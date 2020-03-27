AEW champion Jon Moxley appeared in the latest edition of the WWE Backstage show via Skype. The presenters were broadcasting live from their homes for the coronavirus.

WWE Backstage is no longer filmed in his Los Angeles studio. The show has changed a lot for COVID19 and now the presenters record it from their homes. Renee Young, Paige, Mark Henry, Xavier Woods and Booker T continue to stream the show by video conference.

The surprise of the show was that Jon Moxley, champion of AEW, appeared on screen to give his wife a tremendous scare. The reaction of the rest of the team was to burst out laughing after seeing this moment. The couple must be joking all day, because a few days ago they shared a video on Instagram where they fought over a roll of toilet paper.

Vince McMahon is furious at this appearance, but he can do absolutely nothing because it is a completely FOX program and to whom Vince has sold the rights. Vince appears to have a personal crusade against AEW after the company aired the Brodie Lee segment imitating Vince McMahon on AEW Dynamite. This time Vince will have to keep wanting to act, since he has no competencies in this program.

Despite having no competition, Vince has informed FOX of his dissatisfaction, although it does not appear that Renee Young will retaliate. Vince believes that she is one of the best professionals in the company and fears that she may go to the competition.

