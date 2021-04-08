Jon Míguez vs. Ricardo Roser, for the national welterweight title

This Saturday at the Polideportivo Municipal de Cullera, the Spanish welterweight championship will be played between the co-applicants Jon Míguez (12-0, 5 KO), by Castro Urdiales, and the Valencian Ricardo Roser (7-0, 1 KO).

The title was left vacant by the Asturian Aitor Nieto, who was going to dispute the title of the European Union in the category against the French Yahya Tlaouziti.

The championship is one of the stellar matches of the gala organized by KO Boxing, with the dispute also of the super featherweight championship of Spain between co-contenders Juan Félix Gómez and Diego Valtierra.

Jon Míguez He has had to wait many months to be able to contest this title, up to three rivals he has had, but due to various circumstances the fights against John Dickson, Leonel Rodrigo and Avelino Vázquez have been ruined. Finally, he will have Ricardo Roser in front of him, in combat that starts off as very interesting, and in which Míguez has more experience and better victories than his rival, such as those achieved against Kurasov, Nechchad or Leonel Rodrigo.

Míguez is number three in the Spanish Ranking, while Roser is number six.

Ricardo Roser, Spanish Junior amateur champion at middleweight in 2017, does not have as committed fights as Míguez, but he has the technical capacity and strength to try to level a contest in which the Basque-Cantabrian starts slightly as a favorite.

The winner will be the ninth champion of Spain of the XXI century, after Dennis Horning (1), Juan Manuel Barreda (1), Javier Vega (1), Jose del Rio (2), Ferino V (1), Aitor Nieto (6), Kelvin Dotel (1) and Kerman Lejarraga (1).

Tomorrow we will continue analyzing the rest of the evening’s fights.