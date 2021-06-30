Jon Míguez: “My rival, the Czech Serban, will not come to give anything away”

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

As we have recently pointed out, the Spanish welterweight champion, Jon Míguez, he fights this coming Saturday, July 3 in Castro Urdiales, his birth town, as the headliner in a gala that has many professional fights.

At 13-0, 6 KOs, it won’t be a defense of the title he brilliantly won against Ricardo Roser two months ago, but a tough test against an international rival. It will be the tough 30-year-old Czech Miroslav Serban (12-6, 6 KO), former champion of his country and rival in the United Kingdom of fighters like Florian Marku or Paul Hyland Jr, with whom he reached the distance.

The fight has been agreed slightly above the welterweight limit, at 67.5 kilograms, and will be eight rounds. From ESPABOX, we have been able to have a chat with the MGZ boxer to know first-hand his feelings about the upcoming fight.

A brief initial reflection on its continuity, in its third appearance after the stoppage of activities due to confinement: «After all this of the covid, already last year it was possible to have an evening in Castro, and this summer the same, so I am very grateful to my promoter. I am so happy to be at my house, and I encourage everyone to come to the evening and attend boxing in general. It is very different to see it live, because it engages as very few sports do at the level of sensations, adrenaline, etc. The boxer really appreciates the fact of fighting with the public in every way, and the support when you are passing a low level is something we feel. We will try to put on a good show so that people come out happy.

About next Saturday, he tells us that, in principle, he thought it would be the defense of his championship in Spain against Aarón Alhambra, “But it could not be done for various reasons, so a week or so ago we were informed about the rival, Miroslav Serban, a guy who will come to stand up like the Hungarian came last year. Not knowing an opponent until a few weeks before has not affected me too much, the initial part of the training is always the same, and then now at the end things do adjust. Serban was an amateur of a good level, and he already has a bare ass from going out where you are never a favorite, and he is not going to give anything away. You cannot trust or be guided by that record that it brings ».

Three days before the fight, the Cantabrian has just reviewed his preparation: “To sweat a little more, wanting the weigh-in to come and without any problem about it”.

In Míguez’s plans, there is the aforementioned defense of the national welterweight title before the official candidate: “That is the idea, to finish this fight well and, after the summer, to defend the Spanish championship, we do not know beyond what will come. We will do what the promoter MGZ and my team deem most convenient. There’s time”.

Next, and since Míguez refers us to patience, at 24 years of age, we ask him to indicate what he has improved the most in his last crashes, and he is clear: «The head, the mind. Knowing when to keep cool and not rush, measure well and not go crazy even when you’re at home and people cheer when a good hit hits ».

We also talked a little about his last fights, such as the one referred to after the stoppage due to the home confinement: “Szabo suited us very well, the Hungarian made me work ten high-level rounds, and that was the best that could happen to me. He did everything possible to get me out of the fight and it was tough, so it was a fight of evolution and preparation for the Spanish championship ».

About that national title against Ricardo Roser, he clarifies that “Ricardo is very talented, fast and technical, and he was well prepared, and it was a hard-fought victory. Due to various circumstances, I had not been able to train perhaps as I wanted, but this type of combat is what makes you grow and is what I like ».

Remembering other previous appointments, such as Nechchad or Goita, Míguez appreciates the career they are proposing: «I always have good words for my promoter because they have looked for me in every fight to go up one more step, I also had a bad time against Ilya Usachev, Vasyl Kurasov demanded a lot from me in the junior world championship … That is, rivals resembling my level, not that I was far superior ».

Finally, he smiles when we ask him about fighting in Bilbao, as against the last two, a place that he cites as his second home.

The full talk can be seen on video from 9:30 p.m. tonight at this link.