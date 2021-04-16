Jon Míguez: “I would like to reaffirm myself as champion of Spain, defending the title”

Espabox

Castro Urdiales’ fighter, the Spanish welterweight champion Jon Míguez (13-0, 6 KO), rests this week after winning the Spanish title in Cullera last Saturday against the Valencian co-candidate Ricardo Roser.

With four points in the eyebrow and after a hard fight, «I will return to training next week. This weekend we have to celebrate it at a small party with friends in Castro Urdiales »says an enthusiastic champion.

It was a highly contested fight, in which at the time of the KO, the scores were very tight in favor of Míguez: “We knew that we had to work a lot, that it would be a very demanding fight. Besides, Roser is a very technical fighter, very fast, thank goodness we don’t feel his blows much, we hold them well ».

-With such a close match, what did you hope could happen to win?

–“I always like to have one more gear for the last rounds and I always get my strength at the end.”

Míguez confesses that it is the fight that has brought him the most satisfaction, but it was not his best fight: «I would have liked to prepare better, I did not do a good preparation since I work from 2 to 10 p.m. unloading boxes of fruit, and although it serves as a double training, -jokes-, it is not ideal ».

It is already in the Espabox Ranking number 2, behind Aitor Nieto, “Thank you, I am very proud, now I would like to reaffirm my status as champion of Spain by making some defenses.”

This has only just begun in the career of the 24-year-old fighter, to whom we wish the best of luck.