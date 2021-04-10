Jon Míguez, brilliant Welterweight Champion of Spain against a worthy Ricardo Roser

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The main fight of the Cullera evening was the Spanish Welterweight Championship, vacant, among the unbeaten applicants Jon Míguez (13-0, 6 KO) and Ricardo Roser (7-1, 1 KO). After a first round from power to power, in which neither wanted to start in tow from their rival, and Míguez took on the role of pressing clearly in the second round. A left hook at the start of the third by Míguez was the first time that danger had circled the ring installed at the Cullera Sports Center, and Roser had to hold on for a few seconds.

Despite the good hands of Roser, who was doing a very worthy fight, the constant pressure of Míguez, in an attempt to slowly demolish the rival, seemed to consolidate itself as the most likely option for a new champion. 38-38, 39-37 and 37-39 were the surprising scores of the judges after the fourth round, since the Basque based in Castro Urdiales was throwing the most dangerous blows of the rounds and showing more effective than Roser, who made a very good round, possibly animated when hearing the partial result of the duel.

Roser, at this point, had a cut on his face, next to his left eye, which seemed to have been caused by a blow. The second part of the ten agreed rounds began, and Míguez stomped on the center of the ring, making the best of exchanges that a very brave Valencian boxer did not refuse; it was an excellent assault on the part of both. And it would be Roser who came out in a rush in the seventh, not giving up the fight at any time and showing that, in addition to good attack fighters, we also had two excellent boxers on the stage. At this point, some cards were announced where Míguez won by the minimum, but, almost simultaneously, Ricardo Roser suffered the nth rectum in his left eye, before which he knelt on the ground and could not continue.

A great fight lived on Saturday afternoon, with a new national welterweight champion in the figure of Jon Míguez and a worthy runner-up in Ricardo Roser who, in another great gesture, wanted to put the national sash on his rival today.