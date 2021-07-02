Jon Míguez and David Soria, in Castro Urdiales

Tomorrow Saturday at Campo Riomar in the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, MGZ organizes an evening with the dispute of seven professional fights, among which the return of Jon Míguez to his city to box (here he tells us about his fight) and that of David soria after losing his Spanish super welterweight title.

The combats will be the following:

* Welterweight-8 × 3

Jon Míguez (13-0, 6 KO) vs. Miroslav Serban (12-6, 6 KO) (Czechia)

* Super welterweight-8 × 3

David Soria (9-1, 3 KO) vs. Kelly Figueroa (12-16-4, 7 KO) (Venezuela)

* Average Weight-8 × 3

Jhon Jader Obregón (7-0, 3 KO) vs. Manuel Largacha (9-11-6, 4 KO) (Panama)

* Flyweight-6 × 3

Mario Ospina (5-0, 4 KO) vs. Alejandro Torres (2-2, 1 KO)

* Super Bantamweight-6 × 3

Santiago Vanegas (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Joel Sánchez (5-20-1, 2 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Rikar Urrutia (3-0, 0 KO) vs. Oscar Amador (10-27, 1 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Jokin García (Debut) vs. Hermin Isava (10-30, 5 KO) (Venezuela)