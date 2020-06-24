On Tuesday, Rangers announced the signing of former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

The two-time Scotland international joins on a free transfer and has committed himself to the club until 2022.

McLaughlin, who has prior Scottish Premiership experience with Hearts, will now challenge Allan McGregor for the starting goalkeeper job.

“It’s a very proud moment for myself and for the family,” said McLaughlin.

“Knowing what a massive club it is, and speaking with the manager and his staff, and knowing the vision and the direction they have, the opportunity to be a part of that and hopefully be a part of something special here was what sold it to I. »

Steven Gerrard also hailed the importance of their latest signing after back-up goalkeepers Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick left Rangers this summer.

« Jon is a vastly experienced professional who will add strength and depth to our squad, » Gerrard said.

« His experience in the SPFL will stand by him as he continues to fight for a place in the Scotland squad. »

McLaughlin previously played for both Bradford City and Burton Albion, helping Burton achieve promotion from League One and guiding them to safety in their first season (2016-17) in the Championship.