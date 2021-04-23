Jon Martínez: “In Bilbao they have a passion for Andoni Gago and Kerman Lejarraga”

Paulino Buchens

After more than a year, professional boxing returns to Mallorca, and it does so in Santa Ponça, in an evening that will host three professional bouts. One of them will be the one to dispute Jon Martinez (7-6, 5 KO) against Rafael Castillo (14-60-3). The boxer of Basque origin tells us his feelings about this fight, in addition to reviewing his career.

-Hi Jon. First of all, tell us where your love for noble art comes from.

-My father trained in Bilbao and instilled in me a love for this sport since I was little. Here in Mallorca I started playing football but I quit due to lack of motivation, at that time a friend asked me if I wanted to train with him and I was hooked. I was 19 years old.

-How would you define yourself as a boxer?

-As an admirer of Mexican boxing, I am a boxer who always pulls forward and I like to fight. I do not shy away from any fight no matter how difficult it is.

-How do you see yourself after more than a year without getting in the ring?

-I haven’t stopped training. I have prepared three fights that have fallen, that has kept me active. Now I have to get sensations on top of the ring.

“My best victory was the one I got against Coco Campaner”

– Curiously you fought against the same rival in your last fight. Does your boxing match the high number of defeats you have?

-Not. I think that his high number of defeats is due to the fact that he accepts any fight, no matter how difficult it is, he is a tough fighter. In the last fight I trusted myself in the third round and it put me in a tight spot.

– I imagine that for any boxer the lack of public is a disadvantage. Do you think it can influence your boxing?

-Yes and no. It is clear that you always need the warmth of your people, but I have also fought outside the home many times and I am used to it. When you are above the ring, it is you, your rival and your corner.

-After several setbacks, a victory would be decisive for your aspirations to play the Spanish championship. How long do you see yourself playing it?

-Well, we have recently entered the ranking to fight it. Now we have to wait for the fight between Kevin Baldospino and Cristóbal Lorente to take place, and whoever wins, defend it with me.

-Until now. Which victory has left you the best memory?

-The one I got in front of “Coco” Campaner. Everyone considered me a loser since I moved up three weight classes. At that time Coco was a highly valued boxer on the island and beating him was an important morale boost.

-The Balearic Federation is taking steps to promote boxing through social networks such as YouTube (you were a commentator recently). Will it positively influence the attendance of the public at the evenings?

– I believe that the Federation is very well directed betting by the networks. This way you gain notoriety. Although we are frowned upon, we are a sport that can attract a large number of people. If we had the support of the institutions, everything would be easier.

«My national favorites are Kerman Lejarraga and Kiko Martínez»

-You are from Bilbao, a city where boxing is lived on the surface and the evenings always have quite good attendance rates. What is being done well?

-In Bilbao people support any sport, just watch an Athletic match in San Mamés. In recent years in boxing, two figures have appeared who have put boxing on the front line: Andoni Gago and Kerman Lejarraga. This fact has increased people’s passion for this sport.

-What are your references?

-Nationally I like Kerman Lejarraga and Kiko Martínez. Internationally, I currently like Teófimo López, he won a sensational victory against the all-powerful Vasyl Lomachenko. As an admirer of Mexican boxing, I cannot fail to name Juan Manuel Márquez.

-We have talked about Kerman Lejarraga and Andoni Gago. What would you highlight of each of them?

-Andoni Gago is pure heart, he fights until the last moment and leaves his skin on top of the ring. That is why you have obtained the results that you have obtained. It is the Kerman reference.

Kerman is a real animal. Get into the ring wanting to crush the rival whoever they are. His fierce style makes him currently a true idol of the masses in Bilbao.

– Do you see any of the two with the possibility of playing a World Cup?

-I see more of Kerman because of his boxing style. Andoni was offered it against Óscar Valdez some time ago but due to passport reasons it was suspended. It would be a good end to his career, although it is true that there are very good people at Andoni’s weight and it is much more difficult to get there.

Thanks, Jon, and good luck.