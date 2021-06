The balearic Jon Martinez (in the photo) and the Basque Naiara Olmedo They will fight this Friday in the Danish town of Struer, in the Struer Arena, in two bouts of six rounds.

Bilbao featherweight Martínez (8-6-5, 1 KO) will face the unbeaten Danish Payman Akbari (3-0, 1 KO), while Olmedo (1-3, 0 KO) will face the local debutant Melissa mortensen.

Good luck to you both.