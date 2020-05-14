It’s nothing new, we haven’t found out after his recent victory, but Francis Ngannou is one step away from the UFC World Heavyweight Championship as a fearsome beast that can knock out anyone. Many are surely wondering how Stipe Miocic could beat him. And also if Daniel Cormier could do it. You never know what can happen when two fighters enter the octagon. So, Could Jon Jones defeat him?

Jon Jones wants Francis Ngannou

The UFC World Heavyweight Champion think yes. So he said this in Twitter:

Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

“Guys, do you consider Thiago Santos or Francis faster and more technical? If they think I couldn’t win this fight, they are crazy. I have nothing else to prove as a light weight. I would love to take that big money fight right now. Send the contract“

It could be thought that “Bones” refers to Thiago Santos But the truth is no. He makes this clear when he claims that he has cleaned the division in which he is champion. In fact, last year he beat the Brazilian fighter. So Jones is challenging Ngannou to a fight, indicating that he might beat him. And how interesting it would be if the two faced each other.

It remains to be seen what “The Predator” thinks but we can anticipate that right now he is not interested. The reason is that he wants to be a heavyweight champion and beating Jones would not get the title. So, Jon Jones loves Francis Ngannou, but it’s not going to happen yet. Maybe later. Maybe in 2021.