“Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou should be a 50 million fight”

The amount of money that Jon Jones (26-1) wants to receive to fight against Francis Ngannou (16-3), although we do know that wants more than 10 million dollars. The UFC has not yet acceded so negotiations appear to be at a standstill at the moment. While continuing to speak Mike winkeljohn, coach of «Bones».

Jones vs. Ngannou, for $ 50 million?

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, put on the table how much your ward could accept.

I watch the big fights. I think this fight can be as big as some of Mayweather’s biggest fights.. How much did Floyd Mayweather earn? 100 million? I do not know. Jon has to share with the UFC when it comes to the pay-per-view. But I don’t see why it couldn’t be a 50 million fight. The UFC could make a lot of money, pay off some of their debt and move on. I think the UFC needs a superstar like Jon Jones«.

It is not clear if the UFC will be willing to 50 million dollars. but we will continue to be aware of all the news regarding this possible future fight for the UFC World Full Weight Championship. And at the same time recently we saw that Jon Jones continues to train, and even change his workouts to show new things in his next fight.