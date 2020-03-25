Jon Jones returns to pay per view (PPV) tonight on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and although that is usually a big problem, both in terms of fan enthusiasm and promotion of dollar signs, “Bones” is among the return from Conor McGregor, the biggest star in all of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)), and the most intriguing title fight we’ve had in several years, courtesy of the showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson this April in Brooklyn.

By comparison, a light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 It feels like one more day at the office. We can also blame some of that on Jones, who mailed it against ex-middlemen Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in 2019. Perhaps “The Devastator,” which brings a perfect record to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will give us something to get excited about when the cage door swings open. closes this weekend at “The Lone Star State”.

Before starting to break down the main billboard of UFC 247, which also features a five-round flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko (champion) and Katlyn Chookagian (challenger), in a role that will air on ESPN and ESPN +. Here you can analyze the odds and the betting lines for «Jones vs. Kings«.

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes LIVE

The interesting thing about this fight Jon Jones, particularly when compared to those who preceded her, it’s how her split decision victory over Thiago Santos has somehow predicted the downfall of the light heavyweight legend. Perhaps the chair experts who think Jones has run his course are overlooking the numbers because “Bones” easily beat the Brazilian puncher. And I guess now is a good time to mention that both Anthony Smith and Ovince Saint Preux launched more attacks than “Maretta” when they had a chance to depose the 205-pound kingpin, so it’s not that Jones has suffered an excessive amount of abuse. I’m certainly not celebrating his victory over Santos, since Jones He underperformed, gave up his wrestling, and paid too much respect to the former middleweight, but I don’t understand this narrative that Jones somehow he was shot because he played defense and tried to run out of the clock. In soccer he makes you a genius, in MMA he makes you a pussy.

That being said, I can’t help but wonder what happened to the Jones who came out of the Matt Hamill debacle and ended up with eight of his next 10 opponents. And it didn’t just end up like “oh hey the referee had to step in.” Lyoto Machida was basically dead for about three minutes inside the Octagon and Mauricio Rua looked like Johnny Cade when he was brought out of the burning church. Jones He’s been on the scorecards in six of his last seven fights (excluding the “no contest” against Daniel Cormier) and a part of me hopes he’s fed up with all these five-round decisions (I certainly am). If not, we’re going to get a performance not unlike what we’ve seen against Smith and Saint Preux. I also understand that Jones He is bored with what he considers “lame” contenders, and MMA is no different than most other jobs. Who the hell wants to get up and go to work every day to do the same boring shit? Hopefully there will be a jump to heavyweight in the very near future.

Until then, Jones will be tasked with rejecting Dominick Reyes, a powerful lightweight heavyweight that is the same height as Jones but it yields six inches of range. «The devastator“He convinced me it was going to be all kinds of trouble for” Bones “after melting Jared Cannonier and beating Ovince Saint Preux three times. He then laid an egg against Volkan Oezdemir in a fight that saw “No Time” launch more attacks and score the only takedown of the fight. It is worth mentioning because Kings He has been shot down in four of his six fights. UFC and I think it’s safe to say that if Jeremy Kimball can lead to to the canvas,Jones You should encounter little or no resistance. To his credit, Reyes bounced back with an unlit end to Chris Weidman in his next appearance and it could have been big business if the former middleweight hadn’t ended in four of the five fights that came before. Get stuck low Jones it’s like a death sentence, evidenced by his punishing victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 (just one of many examples).

This is in no way a block to Jones, why Kings It has great knockout power. More importantly, he was an athlete before he was a fighter, making him fast for his size and adequately agile. With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that Kings receive a knockout when so many before him tried and failed, including Santos. Putting all that aside, my biggest problem with «The devastator“Is that he never had to go through a Daniel Cormier, or an Anthony Johnson, to secure his 205-pound title shot. In fact, his only win over a Light Heavyweight Top 10 was against Oezdemir, and we’ve already talked about that mediocre performance. I have a feeling that Jones Enter this fight with something to prove. Not only to erase the doubt that arose from his victory over “Maretta”, and to silence the talk of “Kings he’s a better athlete, ”but also to secure a heavyweight shootout later this year. There is money to be made in the land of great men, especially with a division title at stake.

Prediction: Jones defeats Reyes by TKO

Video Repeat. Jon Jones beats Dominick Reyes: