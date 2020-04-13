The rivalry they have Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones it is one of the hottest in UFC history. The two veterans have made all kinds of statements against each other, have faced each other twice in two legendary fights, and there is still talk of a third one, which could be coming soon at heavyweight.

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier

However, it seems that lately both are calming down, that the flame is slowly dying down. A fan wanted to meet in Twitter the opinion of the World Semi-Complete Weight Champion about whether “DC” will lose ten pounds or gain weight during quarantine by the Covid-19. “Bones”, far from making fun, said:

“I will not comment anything, he was decent in his last comments to me“

It should be mentioned that Jones removed this tweet. Maybe because he doesn’t want Cormier to take advantage of it later to mock him when the flame shines again. The reason is not clear. Now it remains to be seen if the statements continue on the right track.

That seems complicated, especially if at some point they meet again, but for now neither of them wants to attack the other. On the other hand, it also doesn’t seem like a third Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier fight can happen soon.