Jon Jones talks about his muscle growth and compares himself with Francis Ngannou: “I want to be equal or greater”

In the process of gaining muscle mass for his debut in the heavyweight division of UFC, Jon Jones surprised by revealing the ultimate goal of his new physique.

Working on muscle development in his body, the American admitted that his plan is to become an imposing fighter, similar to Francis Ngannou, current division champion.

The statements were made in an interview with Fight Hype.

“At the moment, we are just training, focusing on things that we can control, which is getting into better physical shape. People want to see two titans. Francis is already one and I am trying to become one. I want to look like a titan. I want to be the same size as him. We have a lot of work to do ”, explained the former light heavyweight champion.

Himself focused on his new project, Jones goes through a moment of doubts in the organization. “Bones” came into conflict with UFC after entering into differences with Dana White, which assured that Jon I should fear the Cameroonians. On top of that, he admitted the possibility of Derrick Lewis as the first defense of the new champion. Nothing that, seems to have taken the optimism out of Jon.

“I think it will happen. I think eventually the UFC will do the right thing. It’s one of the biggest fights of our generation and it would be sad if it didn’t happen. It would be a great tragedy if they don’t make it happen ”, He said Jon.

Although the new champion is the preferred opponent for his debut in the division, the fighter admits that facing the giant is not his only goal. In order to “Bones”, the plan goes beyond a super fight with Francis.

“There is no plan B. I can fight Francis Ngannou or Derrick for him. belt. My goal is to become a heavyweight champion. The rival does not matter to me “ concluded.

Legend in the light division, Jon has not seen action since February 2020. In his last fight, the American defeated Dominick reyes in the combat that marked his dismissal from the division. Months later, he left the light heavyweight belt and announced his readiness to make his heavyweight debut.