Everything seems to indicate that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is discarded.

Jones and Ngannou They were talking on social networks about the possibility of facing each other in full weights. Bones feel that already He did his job in the semi-completes and wanted to move up to the other division.

While both had media attention, the semi-complete champion revealed on his account of Twitter what UFC He did not accept his courage to finalize the expected fight.

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

The messages leave a negative feeling, he is likely to defend the belt in a rematch with Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz. If that is not the case, UFC You will have to make a decision about the future of the division.

By NgannouHe does not want to wait to return to the octagon. While “The Predator” still waiting for the belt shot, or maybe you have to wait for the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

While Jones It is widely considered the best pound for pound in the MMA, apparently his rivalry with Cormier it is already part of the past. While it is an interesting alternative, UFC he is not willing to put more money to see that change.