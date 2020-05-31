UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he vacates his belt and has proposed a match between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz to define the new champion.

Jones disagreed with UFC after negotiations for a fight with Francis Ngannou it will not be specified due to differences in amounts. The President of UFC indicated that Bones asked for a very high sum for the fight, and Jones responded by saying that White he’s lying to fans about how much money he asked for for facing Ngannou.

A few days ago, Jones requested the release of his contract with the UFC. East Sunday, the semi-complete champion suggested the combat between Reyes and Blachowicz to define the new semi-complete champion, indicating that perhaps he will return to regain the belt. Jones He also mentioned that he could return in 2021 for a front fight. Israel Adesanya. This is what he wrote in Twitter

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

“#ESPN Reyes vs. Jan for the UFC light heavyweight world championship. As of now, I have nothing real to gain from fighting any of them. Let me know if you want to settle in 2021 for the fight with Izzy. I hope you are willing to pay by then. “

Jones He confirmed in a second tweet that he will vacate the semi-complete belt.

An intelligent move by Jones. When he took off his belt it was because of his problems outside the Octagonó. But he never left it vacant. With all this, Reyes vs. Blachowicz it is the combat to be carried out.