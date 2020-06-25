Considered by many to be the best fighter in MMA Of all time, Jon Jones is serious about stopping his career indefinitely. After entering with differences with the UFC, the semi-complete champion confirmed that He will not fight again until he is paid what he deserves.

“I don’t intend to fight so soon. I have no interest in fighting in the UFC if I don’t receive what I deserve ”, he affirmed in an interview with the podcast Wild Ride.

The impasse of Jones and UFC began after the champion will be denied his request to face Francis Ngannou in a super fight at full weights. In the fight, the president of UFC, Dana White, publicly critical of the value requested by Jones to finalize the fight, indicating that it was close to $ 30 million dollars.

At the time, White went on to claim that being the best of all time does not ensure such a high salary. White, rejecting the challenge, stated that Jon must remain in his current division, give the rematch to Dominick Reyes or defend your front belt Jan Blachowicz.

Annoyed with the statements, Jones He stated that he intends to take time in his career and fight in 2021, in a possible fight against the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. At the moment there is no agreement with UFC, but Bones he tried to justify the increase in his salary.

“I am not asking for anything outrageous. I know we are in a pandemic, and I know that when you are a billionaire and you are asking for more, that makes you seem like a person who earns well. I am very aware of all that, but I am also aware that I have the voice and the platform to make changes ”, explained the champion.

Taking advantage of the situation, the light heavyweight champion tried to suggest greater recognition to other athletes with less prestige in the organization. According Jones, There are fighters who are facing serious financial crises in this coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of these people are in a bad situation and cannot say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I borrowed money from my parents.’ I know many fighters who are living in Jackson Wink MMA, because they do not have the conditions to have their own apartment. They are UFC fighters. So, that’s sad “, concluded Jones.

Jones see no action from UFC 247, when he beat Kings by unanimous decision. The result of the fight, was highly criticized by the press and fans, which indicated that Reyes was the true winner of the fight.