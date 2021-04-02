Jon Jones reaffirms that he wants to get out of the UFC and be the face of another company

Jon Jones | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

You never know what can happen in the crazy world of MMA, especially in the UFC, but Jon Jones (26-1) is not at all happy with Dana White’s latest statements casting doubt on him. To the point that “Bones” has requested to be released from his contract to be able to leave the company. It seems obvious that they are not going to allow it because he is one of their main stars but in the meantime the veteran fighter continues to seek that it be so.

Jon Jones wants to get out of the UFC

Again, in recent remarks on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast. Jon Jones reaffirmed his intention to leave:

“That is the main problem in my current situation. When in any other place a worker is not happy with how he is treated and wants to be treated better, he simply goes and looks for another place where he is valued more. But my hands are tied and if I don’t want to fight I would have to limit myself to being a coach or running a gym. I’m making an effort to fix my shit.